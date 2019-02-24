Yolanda N. Dunner

DUNNER, Yolanda N.

89, of St. Petersburg , Florida passed away February 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for over 50 years. Yolanda was a very independent person and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Richard Alberto (Linda); three grandchildren; one great-grandson and one sister. Yolanda's graveside service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visit the online guestbook at:

www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
