DUNNER, Yolanda N.
89, of St. Petersburg , Florida passed away February 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for over 50 years. Yolanda was a very independent person and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Richard Alberto (Linda); three grandchildren; one great-grandson and one sister. Yolanda's graveside service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visit the online guestbook at:
www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019