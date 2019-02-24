Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Dunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda N. Dunner

Obituary Condolences

Yolanda N. Dunner Obituary
DUNNER, Yolanda N.

89, of St. Petersburg , Florida passed away February 22, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church for over 50 years. Yolanda was a very independent person and loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her son, Richard Alberto (Linda); three grandchildren; one great-grandson and one sister. Yolanda's graveside service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 am at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visit the online guestbook at:

www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now