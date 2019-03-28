Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yong Sue Hankersen O'DONNELL. View Sign

O'DONNELL, Yong Sue



Hankerson age 47 passed away March 20, 2019, secondary to a tragic car accident. She was a beautiful person, a loving mother, a brilliant DNP, and a gifted artist. She is survived by her loving family: children, Christian, Connor, Chelsea; former husband, Patrick; father-in-law, Kevin; siblings, Yong Hui, Benjamin Jr., Tony and James. She was deeply loved by family and friends alike. We are all better people for having known her love and light. She will rest in peace next to her parents in Starke. May God bless and keep us all.

O'DONNELL, Yong SueHankerson age 47 passed away March 20, 2019, secondary to a tragic car accident. She was a beautiful person, a loving mother, a brilliant DNP, and a gifted artist. She is survived by her loving family: children, Christian, Connor, Chelsea; former husband, Patrick; father-in-law, Kevin; siblings, Yong Hui, Benjamin Jr., Tony and James. She was deeply loved by family and friends alike. We are all better people for having known her love and light. She will rest in peace next to her parents in Starke. May God bless and keep us all. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close