O'DONNELL, Yong Sue
Hankerson age 47 passed away March 20, 2019, secondary to a tragic car accident. She was a beautiful person, a loving mother, a brilliant DNP, and a gifted artist. She is survived by her loving family: children, Christian, Connor, Chelsea; former husband, Patrick; father-in-law, Kevin; siblings, Yong Hui, Benjamin Jr., Tony and James. She was deeply loved by family and friends alike. We are all better people for having known her love and light. She will rest in peace next to her parents in Starke. May God bless and keep us all.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 28, 2019