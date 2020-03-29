|
NOTO, Ysidora Costa Cadrecha "Dora" Passed into the arms of her God and Lord March 26, 2020. Daughter, bride, wife, mother, aunt, friend, born September 10, 1929, to Spanish immigrant and first generation Sicilian, Marcelino and Lucia Costa Cadrecha in Palmetto Beach. Dora attended Desoto Elementary School and spent her summers playing softball and scooping up blue crabs from the sea wall at Desoto Park in McKay Bay. These crabs were taken to Dora's Nana, Grace Orestano Costa for Italian tomato crab sauce for the family's Sunday dinner. Dora went on to George Washington Jr. High and was a 1947 graduate of Hillsborough High School, where she was feature editor of the Red and Black, the school newspaper, in her senior year. She earned a certificate in Office Procedures and Business Machines and Law from Tampa Buisness College in 1948. While at Tampa Business College she met her future husband Philip Cagnina Noto who was attending on the GI Bill. They were married August 28, 1949, and had two sons and a daughter. Philip passed away June 1969 after a long illness and Dora became a single working mother and raised her children to value their faith, family, friends, integrity, loyalty, and laughter along the way. Dora enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners Italian style for family and friends and always having a home baked treat for dessert. She loved spending time walking on the beach and sunsets. Friends knew they were in store for some laughs if Dora was around. Dora was privileged to devote 22 years working to obtain Braille, large print, and recorded textbooks for the visually impaired in Florida schools K-12 through the Hillsborough County Schools Florida Instructional Materials Center for the Visually Impaired. Retiring in 1994 and returning to her position 5 years later and continued in her work for FIMC for 16 years more, retiring again. She is predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband; brother, Joe Cadrecha; niece, Sharon Cadrecha. Survivors are her children, Philip and Paul (Cindy) Noto, Tampa, Vanessa Casebolt, Davie, FL; her "Jewels in her Crown," grandchildren, Caitline Noto, Clearwater, FL, Eileen Casebolt, Davie, FL, Peter and Lauren Casebolt, Orlando, FL, Paul Adam, Joshua and (Maite) Noto, Tampa, FL; great-grandchildren, Alaya and Angelo, Tampa, FL; cousins, extended family and friends in Tampa, Georgia, New York, California, and Asturias, Spain. She was a member of Sons of Italy La Nuova Sicilia Unita Lodge#1251 and a parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A mass and graveside service and celebration of life will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted to Morning Star School or the Epilepsy Foundation in Dora's name; or to carry out a "random act of kindness" in her memory. Keep Smiling! Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020