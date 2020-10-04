Yvette Kelso

KELSO, Yvette Yvonne 73, of Largo, Florida died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Morton Plant Hospital. In the past she enjoyed working as a Paralegal and a Real Estate agent. She retired from Pinellas County Schools as a Title One Clerk. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Kelso and survived by her daughters, Suzette (Jeremy) and Jennifer (Todd); grandchildren, Chelsea (Jennifer), Amanda, Zachary (Lexi) and Kyle; greatgrandsons, Oliver and Ari; Vivienne (Dan), Terry (Jack), Lou (Chuck), Don (Mary Jo). Viewing at Brett Funeral Home on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10 am - 12 noon with a graveside Celebration of Life immediately following at Largo Cemetery. Full obituary at: www.brettfuneralhome.net