Yvette MELLS-CLARKE

MELLS-CLARKE, Yvette S. was born in St. Petersburg, FL to the late Isiah Mells and Mary Franklin. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, God opened His gates of Heaven and called His Angel home. Yvette was preceded in death by her father, Isiah Mells Sr.; mother, Mary Mell (Franklin); and her sisters, Mary F. Mells and Deborah Mells-Walker. Yvette leaves to cherish her memory her son, Donta P. Mells; goddaughter, Mattie Jackson; and former spouse, Barnett Clarke. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 11 am, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3455 21st Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



