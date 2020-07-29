1/1
Yvette MELLS-CLARKE
MELLS-CLARKE, Yvette S. was born in St. Petersburg, FL to the late Isiah Mells and Mary Franklin. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, God opened His gates of Heaven and called His Angel home. Yvette was preceded in death by her father, Isiah Mells Sr.; mother, Mary Mell (Franklin); and her sisters, Mary F. Mells and Deborah Mells-Walker. Yvette leaves to cherish her memory her son, Donta P. Mells; goddaughter, Mattie Jackson; and former spouse, Barnett Clarke. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 1, 11 am, at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 3455 21st Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
