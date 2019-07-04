CLAYTON, Yvonne C.
79, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned June 22, 2019. A member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church and educator with the Pinellas County School System for 35 years, she received her Master's Degree from FAMU. She was the owner-operator of Yvonne C. Reed Christian School; member of the Alumni Singers; Spirit of Tampa Bay Community, Inc. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Butler; two sisters, Elesta Prichett, Curtis Clemons and other relatives. Funeral service, Saturday, July 6, 11 am, Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. Visitation, Friday July 5, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266. Wake, 6 pm, Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019