Yvonne C. CLAYTON

Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View Map
Wake
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church
Obituary
79, of St. Petersburg, FL transitioned June 22, 2019. A member of Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church and educator with the Pinellas County School System for 35 years, she received her Master's Degree from FAMU. She was the owner-operator of Yvonne C. Reed Christian School; member of the Alumni Singers; Spirit of Tampa Bay Community, Inc. She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Butler; two sisters, Elesta Prichett, Curtis Clemons and other relatives. Funeral service, Saturday, July 6, 11 am, Bethel Metropolitan Baptist Church. Visitation, Friday July 5, 3-5 pm, at Smith Funeral Home/894-2266. Wake, 6 pm, Southside Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 4, 2019
