DAVIS, Yvonne C.

of St Petersburg transitioned February 3, 2019. She retired after 30 years from her profession as a LPN. Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore E. Bagley (Geraldine) and Mary Lee Kelly (Earther). She is survived by her children, Fredricka Davis (Richard), Lolita Johns (Carolyn), and Jason Edwards; grandchildren, David Harriell, Anthony Johns, Toni Johns, Denise Pearson; siblings, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation, Friday, 3-8 pm; Funeral, Saturday, Feb. 9, 3 pm, at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019
