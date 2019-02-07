DAVIS, Yvonne C.
of St Petersburg transitioned February 3, 2019. She retired after 30 years from her profession as a LPN. Ms. Davis was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore E. Bagley (Geraldine) and Mary Lee Kelly (Earther). She is survived by her children, Fredricka Davis (Richard), Lolita Johns (Carolyn), and Jason Edwards; grandchildren, David Harriell, Anthony Johns, Toni Johns, Denise Pearson; siblings, many cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation, Friday, 3-8 pm; Funeral, Saturday, Feb. 9, 3 pm, at:
Lawson Funeral Home Chapel
(727) 623-9025
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2019