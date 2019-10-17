Yvonne FORBES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne FORBES.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Obituary
Send Flowers

FORBES, Yvonne 65, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home October 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Carmen Mayes (Don), Cassandra Forbes, and Patricia Nolton (Gregory); sons, David Forbes (Shaunta), Joenathan Forbes, and Joseph Coaxum; four brothers; five sisters; 28 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, with Funeral service Saturday, Oct. 19, 1 pm, at Pentacostal Temple C.O.G.I.C., 2230 22nd. St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.