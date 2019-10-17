FORBES, Yvonne 65, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her heavenly home October 9, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Carmen Mayes (Don), Cassandra Forbes, and Patricia Nolton (Gregory); sons, David Forbes (Shaunta), Joenathan Forbes, and Joseph Coaxum; four brothers; five sisters; 28 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, 3-7 pm, with Funeral service Saturday, Oct. 19, 1 pm, at Pentacostal Temple C.O.G.I.C., 2230 22nd. St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 17, 2019