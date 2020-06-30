Yvonne Koolhof
1924 - 2020
KOOLHOF, Yvonne L. 96, of Naples, passed away June 23, 2020. She was born in Catford, England May 21, 1924 to the late George and Charlotte Wiseman. Yvonne was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. She will be greatly missed. Yvonne was an elementary school teacher in Bermuda in the 1950s, and in Prince George County, in Maryland for many years. She received her teaching certificate in England, and her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Education at the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. Yvonne loved the outdoors and shared this passion with her children on camping trips across the United States. She was an avid conservationist, and a member of the Friends of Fakahatchee group, dedicated to the preservation of the fragile ecosystem of the Florida Everglades. She was also an amateur geologist, an artist, and an author. In addition to her parents, Yvonne was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years, Russell Koolhof; and great-grandson, Daniel Portner. Yvonne is survived by her children, Michel Koolhof (Alice), George Koolhof (Carol), Vanessa Koolhof, and Eileen Koolhof Straughan (Allan); grandchildren, Michel-Lee Koolhof, Heidi Hayes (Aaron), Sarah Koolhof, Melanie Griffiths (David), Matthew Straughan (Katherine), and Nathan Straughan; great-grandchildren, Sylvea Koolhof, Aurora Koolhof, Elexus Koolhof, Russell Koolhof, Frances Gay, Jordyn Gay, Charlotte Griffiths, Victoria Griffiths, Turner Straughan, Lucienne Straughan, and Waverly Straughan. Visitation will be at Naples Funeral Home Monday, June 29, 2020 from 3-5 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Naples, Florida. Interment will follow at Sarasota National Cemetery, in Sarasota, Florida. Arrangements entrusted to: Naples Funeral Home www.naplesfuneralhome.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Naples Funeral Home - Naples
3107 Davis Boulevard
Naples, FL 34104
239-775-4255
