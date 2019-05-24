Yvonne NELMS

Service Information
Zion Hill Mortuary
1700 49th Street South
St. Petersburg, FL
33707
727328ZION
Obituary
NELMS, Yvonne

68, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away May 20, 2019. She was a member of Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Jimmy Knight; two sisters, Wanda Nelms-Gipson (Sanders Lee), Elnora Davis; five brothers, Donald Nelms, John Willis Nelms (Denise), Malichi Nelms, Willie Lee Nelms (Rudine), Walter Edwan; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends. Visitation, Friday 5-8 pm at ZHM Chapel, Service, Saturday 11 am at Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. Guestbook at:

zionhillmortuary.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2019
