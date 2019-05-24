NELMS, Yvonne
68, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away May 20, 2019. She was a member of Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Jimmy Knight; two sisters, Wanda Nelms-Gipson (Sanders Lee), Elnora Davis; five brothers, Donald Nelms, John Willis Nelms (Denise), Malichi Nelms, Willie Lee Nelms (Rudine), Walter Edwan; and a host of nieces and nephews and friends. Visitation, Friday 5-8 pm at ZHM Chapel, Service, Saturday 11 am at Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. Guestbook at:
zionhillmortuary.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 24, 2019