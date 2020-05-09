Yvonne Roche
ROCHE, Yvonne Marie 71, passed away March 21, 2020. She was born in Tampa, Florida to Maximino Alvarez and Mary Jane Castillo. She worked for the Hillsbor-ough County Clerk of the Circuit Court for almost 30 years and prior to this was a bookkeeper at different car dealerships. Yvonne loved to shop, take walks at the mall and people watch. At home she enjoyed shopping from the comfort of her couch while watching QVC and HSN. She liked dining out, cooking at home for family, and enjoyed many spooky movies at the the theater. She was an active Red Hat lady. Yvonne is survived by her husband, Michael Roche; her daughters, Christina (Brandon) Saxman, Valerie (Robert) Fudge, Yvette (Alex) Gonzalez; stepson, Jason Roche; stepdaughter, Alena (Aaron) Wright; grandchildren, Anitarece Young, Ayanna Sykes, Crysania Roder, Alexsia Gonzalez, Madison Gonzalez, Miguel Wright, Nickolas Wright, Adrianna Wright, William Wright; and mother-in-law, Neida Roche. The family will host a memorial and Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please visit her online guestbook. Boza & Roel Funeral Home www.bozaroelfunerals.com

Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 9, 2020.
