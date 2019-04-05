Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Yvonne (Knight) VOGELER. View Sign

VOGELER, Yvonne (Knight)



died April 2, 2019, in Tampa, losing a valiant fight with kidney cancer, following brain surgery. She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas and grew up with her sister Cheryl in Houston. Yvonne was a cheerleader, good student (except math), proud mother of two children and two grandchildren. As a teenager and beyond, Yvonne was a jock; first Junior Olympics track, softball, powder-puff football quarterback and later an outstanding tennis player. She met husband Karl on a Dallas softball field, marrying him in 1979. She excelled as a management recruiter for a national firm (#1 performer in the U.S. two years in a row) but, after one cruise, she just had to be a cruise-travel agent and started her own company. She lived in Texas until moving to Tampa Bay in 1998. She and Karl traveled the world; her favorite trip was to Moorea, in an over-the-water bungalow, of course. She loved Hawaii, visiting at least 16 times, the Italian lakes, and Las Vegas. Yvonne was funny, smart, spirited, competitive, and sweet. A friend beyond compare, she kept many friends for over 50 years. And organized; she arranged annual high school reunion cruises for many years, as well as Naval Academy class cruises. Her outstanding work ethic and cheery outlook were lauded by all. Yvonne is survived by her husband, Karl; son, Ronald Thompson; daughter, Brandy Ludlam (Michael); grandchildren, Ian and Emery; sister, Cheryl; stepsons, Clark and Steven; Aussie cousins, Sue and Norm Walsh; in-laws Carol and Joe Bonanno; niece, Rhonda Purvis (Walter); nephew, Jerry Owens (Joy); nieces, Megan Purvis and Janna Owens; and nephew, Mason Purvis. She was predeceased by her father, naval officer William Knight, and Australian war-bride mother, Mavis Knight. A Hawaiian-themed celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at Westtown Church, 13521 Race Track Rd., Tampa, FL 33626 at 3 pm, Sunday, April 7 (9 am in Maui). All dress is welcome; Hawaiian wear is encouraged, flip flops allowed. A reception will be held at Catch 23 in Westchase following the service. Please donate to Moffitt Cancer Center, in lieu of flowers.

VOGELER, Yvonne (Knight)died April 2, 2019, in Tampa, losing a valiant fight with kidney cancer, following brain surgery. She was born in Ft. Worth, Texas and grew up with her sister Cheryl in Houston. Yvonne was a cheerleader, good student (except math), proud mother of two children and two grandchildren. As a teenager and beyond, Yvonne was a jock; first Junior Olympics track, softball, powder-puff football quarterback and later an outstanding tennis player. She met husband Karl on a Dallas softball field, marrying him in 1979. She excelled as a management recruiter for a national firm (#1 performer in the U.S. two years in a row) but, after one cruise, she just had to be a cruise-travel agent and started her own company. She lived in Texas until moving to Tampa Bay in 1998. She and Karl traveled the world; her favorite trip was to Moorea, in an over-the-water bungalow, of course. She loved Hawaii, visiting at least 16 times, the Italian lakes, and Las Vegas. Yvonne was funny, smart, spirited, competitive, and sweet. A friend beyond compare, she kept many friends for over 50 years. And organized; she arranged annual high school reunion cruises for many years, as well as Naval Academy class cruises. Her outstanding work ethic and cheery outlook were lauded by all. Yvonne is survived by her husband, Karl; son, Ronald Thompson; daughter, Brandy Ludlam (Michael); grandchildren, Ian and Emery; sister, Cheryl; stepsons, Clark and Steven; Aussie cousins, Sue and Norm Walsh; in-laws Carol and Joe Bonanno; niece, Rhonda Purvis (Walter); nephew, Jerry Owens (Joy); nieces, Megan Purvis and Janna Owens; and nephew, Mason Purvis. She was predeceased by her father, naval officer William Knight, and Australian war-bride mother, Mavis Knight. A Hawaiian-themed celebration of Yvonne's life will be held at Westtown Church, 13521 Race Track Rd., Tampa, FL 33626 at 3 pm, Sunday, April 7 (9 am in Maui). All dress is welcome; Hawaiian wear is encouraged, flip flops allowed. A reception will be held at Catch 23 in Westchase following the service. Please donate to Moffitt Cancer Center, in lieu of flowers. Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Carrollwood

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close