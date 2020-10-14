Zackary VEREEN

VEREEN, Zackary M. Sr. 35, of St. Petersburg transition-ed October 5, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Delores P. Myrick; father, Zack Vereen; two sons, Zackary Jr. and Zarckise J. Vereen; brothers, Michael K. Smith Jr. and Donte D. Ware Sr.; sisters, Vernnita N. Francis and KaShannon Myrick; grandmother, Elizabeth Powell; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service is Saturday October 17, 1 pm at Royal Community Holiness Church, 1362 29th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 14, 2020.