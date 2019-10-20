MOST, Zandra (nee Izakowitz) 64, passed away unexpectedly October 12, 2019 in Tampa. A native of Los Angeles, she moved to Tampa in 2006 where she worked in the mortgage industry at Bank of America and HSBC. Her true passion was animals, and she cru-saded for them all of her life. At one point, she lived with eight dogs, one snake, and an iguana named Fluffy, all rescues. She is survived by three sisters, Pamela Izak-owitz of Tampa, Annette Eitan of Springfield, VA, Elaine Izaks of Henderson, NV and brother, Bill Izak-owitz of Westlake Village, CA, and many nieces and nephews. Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay or the ASPCA. A memorial service will be held in Los Angeles at a later date. Loyless Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019