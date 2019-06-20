ELLIS, Zenaida



93, of Tampa, FL, passed away June 16, 2019. Born and raised in West Tampa (a true "West Tampa Girl"), she was the loving daughter of Octavio and Isabel Llanes, the devoted wife of J. Herbert Ellis (deceased), and was preceded in death by best friend, Helen Barrios as well as many treasured friends and family. She is survived by her granddaughters, Linda Raynor (Walter) and Lyn Velez (Jeremy); nephew, Henry Ellis; great-grandchildren, Ravyn and Skylar Raynor and Sebastian and Cayden Velez; godchildren, Andy Barrios, Diana Zayas, Mayra Pluta and Eddie Escobar; best friends, Annette "Teeny" Jones and Amada Ruiz, as well as a large and loving extended family. She worked in the local furniture industry for many years and was a member of the Tampa Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star for over 50 years. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11 am on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Gonzalez Funeral Home, 7209 N. Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, with services to follow at 11 am. She will be interred in Myrtle Hill Cemetery directly following services. While flowers are appreciated, the family requests that donations be made in Zenaida's honor to .



