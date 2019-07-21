WILLIAMS, Zita
69, of St. Petersburg went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 13, 2019. She was a 1969 graduate of Seminole HS. She is survived by husband James, and three cats whom she adored. Her loving and sweet nature made such a difference in the lives she touched. She will be remembered for her smile, her laugh, and gentle gestures expressing love. Zita was a prayer warrior, interceding for others daily. In this she was selfless. She rarely complained of her infirmities to the end. She will be sorely missed by family and friends. Her devoted and loving husband surrenders his Miss Seminole of 1969 into Gods hands.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 21, 2019