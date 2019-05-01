|
WIEWURKA, Zofia
"Sophie" 99, of Kenneth City, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Carrington Place of St. Petersburg, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Wiewurka, and her parents and siblings, Jennie, Henry, Marion, Teddy, and Vincent. Sophie is survived by several nieces and nephews, Lillian and Edward Kulinski, Geraldine and Bob Grados, Susan Stockdale, Larry Zoufaly, and Nancy Zoufaly. Sophie's memorial services will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 am at Anderson McQueen NE St. Petersburg location. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/. Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at:
andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019