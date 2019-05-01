Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
Resources
More Obituaries for Zofia WIEWURKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zofia "Sophie" WIEWURKA

Obituary Condolences

Zofia "Sophie" WIEWURKA Obituary
WIEWURKA, Zofia

"Sophie" 99, of Kenneth City, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Carrington Place of St. Petersburg, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, John Wiewurka, and her parents and siblings, Jennie, Henry, Marion, Teddy, and Vincent. Sophie is survived by several nieces and nephews, Lillian and Edward Kulinski, Geraldine and Bob Grados, Susan Stockdale, Larry Zoufaly, and Nancy Zoufaly. Sophie's memorial services will be Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10 am at Anderson McQueen NE St. Petersburg location. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Suncoast Hospice https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/. Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at:

andersonmcqueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
Download Now