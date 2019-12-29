|
URQUIAGA, Zoila age 97, a lifelong resident of Tampa, passed away December 23, 2019. She was born September 29, 1922 in Tampa, Florida to the late Lucinda (Del Valle) and Mario Baez. Zoila is survived by her son, Robert Valdez Sr. (Yvonne); sister, Laura Ferlita; grandchildren; Robert Valdez Jr. (Kimberly), Nicole Dawson; great-grandchildren, Jordan Valdez, Jaycie Valdez, Emmie Valdez, Ethan Valdez, Averi Dawson, Kasyn Dawson-Cox; many extended family members and friends. Zoila was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Juvenal "Pepe" Urquiaga. In addition to her parents and siblings she was also preceded in death by her brother, Mario Baez and sisters, Cecelia Cascio and Olga Arduengo. The family will receive friends for a gathering 11 am, until the service at 12 pm, Monday, January 6, at A Life Tribute Funeral Care, 4040 Henderson Blvd., Tampa, FL 33629. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Condolences may be shared with the family at www.ALifeTribute.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019