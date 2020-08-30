Zoraida SANTA CRUZ

SANTA CRUZ, Zoraida Elaine "Zodie" 88, passed away August 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her son, Robert Bruce Santa Cruz Jr.; daughter, Rena Longo husband George Longo and granddaughter Isabella S. Longo. A native and lifelong resident of Tampa, Zodie grew up in Roberts City and was the youngest of 12 children. She graduated from Jefferson High School where she excelled in sports, specifically softball. She went on to work at Jim Walters and it was there that she met her husband, Bruce. They were happily married for 50 years. After her kids were born she worked in food services for Hillsbor-ough County Schools and her love of sports led her to coach girls softball for West Tampa Little League. She even stepped in to coach the boys minor league when the team lost its coach midyear. Zodie was loved by all who knew her. She was kind, straightforward, and open to anyone who needed her. She was known as a great cook and always opened her home to anyone needing a venue for a party. Zodie loved to be surrounded by family and friends eating, laughing and sharing conversations. Although she is resting in peace and reunited with her husband and other departed loved ones, she will truly and forever be missed. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for immediate family and friends.



