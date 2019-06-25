|
A. Catherine 'Cathy' Taylor, 'Nana' Taylor passed away peacefully in her home of 65 years on June 21st after a brief illness, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was born in Moosic Pennsylvania, daughter to the late Ruth and George Taylor. Her brother was the late Kenneth Taylor. Her husband was the late John Mercer Taylor. She was fiercely independent and had a generous heart. She loved birds, flowers, and the excitement of slot machines and scratch tickets. She was just shy of her 100th birthday, and said her secret to longevity was having a positive outlook. There was never a limit to how far she could spread her love. She was a traveler, and enjoyed adventures to Maine, New Hampshire, Cape Cod, and especially Scotland. Her favorite trips in later years were the semi-annual outings to Foxwoods with her daughters and grandchildren. She is survived by her children Nancy Taylor Flynn and her husband Walter 'Buddy' Flynn of Lowell, MA., Laureen Tittmann and her late husband Alois Tittmann of Salem, NH., Sandra Rubin and her husband Les Rubin of Taunton MA., Susan Trucchi and her husband Edward Trucchi of North Dighton, MA. She is predeceased by her son John Joseph Taylor. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, Kim, Craig, Jeff, Eric, John, Alysa, Robert, Chris, several great grandchildren, and treasured longtime family friend Patricia. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and will forever be missed by all of those she touched with her love. Services will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathy Taylor's memory can be made to the or the National Audubon Society.
Published in Taunton Gazette on June 25, 2019