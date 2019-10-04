Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
(508) 285-4402
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Norton Memorial Funeral Home
19 Clapp Street
Norton, MA 02766
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelino Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelino E. Souza


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelino E. Souza Obituary
Adelino Eddie Souza, age 88, a lifelong resident of Norton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. Born in Norton, MA on August 28, 1931, he was a loving son of the late Francisco and Maria (Moniz) Souza. Eddie grew up and was educated in Norton. Prior to retiring, he worked in the maintenance department for many years at the former Fernandes Supermarkets and later when the company became Super Place. Eddie was a kind and gentle man who was loved and respected by all who knew him. His happiest times were those spent amongst family and friend. He was an avid New England sports fan, an avid NASCAR fan and when younger enjoyed fishing. Eddie was also a familiar face and strong supporter at the Norton American Legion and the Norton . He was the dear brother of Eldora Souza of Florida, Beatrice DeOliveira of Florida and the late Frank Souza, Alice Andrade, Rosalina Melim, Mario Souza, Joseph Souza, Mary Serras and Doris Camara. He was the cherished godfather of Heather Camara Auffrey of Taunton and is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. His funeral, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Wednesday, October 9th at 10:00 A.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home, 19 Clapp St. (Off Route 140, Taunton Ave.) Norton. Burial will follow at the Norton Common Cemetery in Norton. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, October 8th from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Norton Memorial Funeral Home. Those wishing may remember Eddie with a donation in his memory made to the Norton Post 8049, 38 Summer St., Norton, MA 02766. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.nortonmemorial.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelino's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now