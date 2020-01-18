|
Adrian Vincent Miller, 57, of East Taunton, Massachusetts journeyed in the arms of Heavens angels to his eternal resting place on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Annis (Gill)-Miller for 29 years and father to their son, Charles Dunston Gill Miller. Born of Spring Lake, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Charles and Sophronia (Peterson) Miller. He spent his formal and high school education years in Spring Lake, North Carolina and continued with his higher education at North Carolina State University of Raleigh, North Carolina, where he studied Computer Science. Adrian built a career in client services management and like any true renaissance man, he was gifted with many interests and life passions, like fatherhood, cooking, the outdoors and natures oceans, any number of gadgets, computer technology, music and antique cars. He was the proud owner of a black 1986 Mustang convertible (aka Burt), a pale yellow 1966 Thunderbird (aka Henrietta) and a brown 1950 Ford pick-up truck, which he drove on his first date with Annis. A lover of sports (Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots), Adrian was also an avid collector of R&B, gospel and jazz music on vinyl, 8-track, cassette tape and cd, and he loved musical greats such as Santana, The Commodores, Earth, Wind and Fire and Stevie Wonder. He was a casual, down-to-earth man with the quirkiest sense of humor, who was not so much as religious but profoundly spiritual with a honest heart for God. Family survivors, besides his wife, Annis and son, Charles of East Taunton, Massachusetts, are his two brothers, Charles Miller (Diane) of Arizona and Damian Miller (Marie) of Hawaii, his mother-in-law, Dorothy Gill Waddell of Louisburg, North Carolina, two sisters-in-law, Stacy Waddell of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Amy-Monique Waddell of Queens, New York, and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins, He was preceded in death by his brother Basil Miller and parents. The viewing services for Adrian will be held on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 3-7pm at the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, Massachusetts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Adrians home-going service at the Richardsons Funeral Home, 607 South Main Street, Louisburg, North Carolina and with the burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Louisburg, North Carolina.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 18, 2020