Agnes G. Corey (Sylvia) 88, of East Taunton, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, June 15, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Corey. Born in Taunton, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Mary H. (Pacheco) Sylvia. Agnes worked as a salesperson at K-Mart for 18 years and worked for H&L Bloom as a driver before retiring. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church in East Taunton. Her most favorite way to spend time was with her family, spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved when people visited and she always had a smile for everyone. Agnes leaves her children, Kenneth J. Corey, of Randleman, NC, Gail A. Ouellette, and her husband Raymond, of Taunton, and Susan M. Corey, and her husband Frank Ruda, of Fall River; two sisters, Theresa Silvia, of Somerset and Barbara Ouellette, of East Taunton; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Leo Sylvia and grandmother of the late Katie Ouellette. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 am, at Holy Family Church, 372 Middleboro Avenue, East Taunton (Relatives and friends are kindly asked to meet directly at church) Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Agness name to either Southcoast VNA Hospice, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719 or the .