Agostinho M. Franco, 91, of Taunton, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the husband of sixty-two years Maria J. (Frias) Franco. Agostinho was born in Sao Miguel, Azores the son of the late Jose and Maria Jose (Moniz) Franco. Mr Franco worked as a gardener for the hotel industry on the Island of Bermuda for eighteen years. He then came to the United States in 1983 and worked as an assembler for the Walkover Shoe Company in Bridgewater for ten years, retiring in 1993. Agostinho was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church. He cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. He enjoyed farming, making wine, tending to his gardens and grape vines. Survivors are a daughter: Maria J. Vieira and her husband Manuel of Taunton; a son: Manuel F. Franco and his wife Susana of Taunton; four grandchildren: Diane Thompson, Michelle Vieira, Jessica Leanders and Felica Franco; five great grandchildren: Kathleen, Cassie, Paul, Liliana and Noah; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Maria J. Borges, Maria J. Vieira, Manuel, Marcelino, Antonio, Ernesto, Carlos, Silvestre, Jose, Cesar and Pedro Franco. His Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 8:45am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Anthony Church,126 School Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home. To light a candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318.
