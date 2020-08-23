1/1
Alan Denis Crombie, age 52, of Stoughton passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at home. Born in Taunton; Alan was the son of Henry and Jeanne (Vekeman) Crombie. He was a graduate of Bridgewater Raynham High School Class of 1986 and went on to proudly serve his country with the United States Marine Corps. Mr. Crombie worked for over twenty years as a fabricator for Riser Food Service in Stoughton. He enjoyed playing hockey and watching the Boston Bruins. Survivors besides his parents are two brothers; Steven Crombie of Taunton, Brian Crombie and his companion Tabitha Viglotti of Medford, a sister; Melanie Lockhart and her husband Timothy of Hesperia, California, two nieces, three nephews, one great-niece and one great-nephew as well as many cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10am in St. Annes Church, 660 N Main St, Raynham. Burial to follow in Pleasant St. Cemetery, Raynham. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Calling Hours for Alan will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Facial Coverings and social distancing are required inside the funeral home and church at all times.

Published in Taunton Gazette on Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home
350 Somerset Ave
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-3318
