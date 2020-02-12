|
Alan J. Moreau, age 52, of Taunton was lifted up into the arms of the Lord on February 8, 2020 suddenly. Alan was born in Taunton, he attended Taunton High School. He was employed at Devaney Energy Inc. in Newton as a propane technician, installer and hoisting engineer. A devoted son and loving husband to Lisa; father and grandfather. Alan enjoyed fishing with his dad and family, camping, watching the Patriots, kayaking and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his mother and stepfather Anita Andrade and David Rose of Taunton, his wife Lisa (Kennedy) Moreau of Taunton. Father of Jeremy Moreau of Fall River, Renee Moreau of Fall River and Katie Moreau of Fall River. Stepfather of Liana Arruda of Taunton. Brother of Scott Rose and Dennis Andrade both of Taunton. Grandfather of Anthony, Nicholas and Amy. Uncle and guardian of Julianna Andrade of Taunton and a niece Kayla Rose of Taunton, aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington Street in Taunton on Friday, February 14th at 9 AM. A Mass will be held at St Andrew the Apostle Church in Taunton at 10 AM. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-8 PM. Interment St Francis Cemetery in Taunton. In lieu of flowers donations in Alans memory to Citizens for Citizens Inc. fuel assistance fund, 264 Griffin Street, Fall River, MA, 02724. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020