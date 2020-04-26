|
|
Albertine Laurel (Swanson) Dwyer, 92, of North Dighton passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Raynham. She was the beloved wife of the late John Dwyer II. Albertine was born in Taunton; she was the daughter of the late Hubert L. And Alice L. (Davis) Swanson. She was a graduate of Taunton High School Class of 1946, and went on to graduate from Morton Hospitals Registered Nurse program. Mrs. Dwyer worked as the school nurse at Dighton-Rehoboth Hospital, as well as an RN at Taunton State Hospital, and Morton Hospital. Always keeping busy; Albertine was a police officer with the Dighton Police Department, a member of St. John Church Choir, and was a member of the Dighton Flower Club. Mrs. Dwyer was a talented artist, enjoyed watching the Patriots football games, reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching the wide variety of wildlife in her backyard. Over the years she earned several nicknames; Al, Tina, and was affectionately known as Albertine Blue Eyes at the Life Care Center. She always had a great sense of humor and was always willing to share a good laugh. She is survived by her daughters; Martha M. Dwyer and her husbands James of North Dighton, Susan A. Sprout and her husband Warren of North Dighton, and Allison L. Willard and her husband Tom of South Carolina, sons; John L. Dwyer III of Maine, and Hugh L. Dwyer of Rehoboth, four grandchildren, Brendan, Bethany, Benjamin, & Evan and one brother; Lyle Swanson and his wife Kathleen of New Hampshire. She was predeceased by her sister Lyla Vernazza. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020