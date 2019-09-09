|
Albino N. Vasconcelos, 67, died Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth, after a long period of failing health. Born and raised on the island of Flores in the Azores of Portugal, he came to the United States at the age of 13 and settled in Stoughton. He was a graduate of Stoughton Schools. He was a resident of Taunton since 1994. Mr. Vasconcelos was the owner and founder of Als Landscaping Company in Stoughton and Taunton from 1983 to 2016. He was a mem- ber of Club Luis Camoes in Stoughton. Al enjoyed playing the drums and was a member of the band SM4 for many years. He enjoyed watching soccer and was a fan of the club Benfica and also enjoyed traveling. Mr. Vasconcelos is survived by his children; Nelson D. Vasconcelos and his wife Suzanne of Berkley and Tania D. Vasconcelos of Taunton. He was the brother of Francisco Helder Vasconcelos and Jose A. Vasconcelos both of Stoughton, Lisandro Vasconcelos of Taunton and Maria Lucia Logan of NY. He is also survived by his grand- sons William and Scott Vasconcelos and is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held from the Farley Funeral Home, 358 Park St. (Rte. 27), Stoughton on Wednesday, September 11, at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conce- ption Church at 10 AM. Visiting Hours Tuesday, September 10 from 5-8 PM. Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Stoughton. Donations in Als memory may be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. Obituary and directions at www.farleyfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Sept. 9, 2019