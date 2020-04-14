|
Alfred L. St. Yves, 96, of East Taunton, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Arbors in Taunton. He was the beloved husband of seventy-four years to the late Claire I. (Lamothe) St. Yves. Alfred was born in Fall River; he was the son of the late Arthur and Bernadette (Campbell) St. Yves. Mr. St. Yves proudly served his country with the United States Air Force during World War II. He was a member of the 461st Bomb Group which was assigned to the 49th Bombardment Wing in Torretto Airfield in Italy. After the war, Alfred began working as a supervisor for Firestones rubber division in Fall River, before starting his own construction company; St. Yves Builders Inc. which specialized in custom built homes for more than thirty years. Alfred and his wife Claire retired to Florida in the late 70s where he became an avid coin collector and dealer. He enjoyed attending coin collector shows and was an active member of the communities he lived in. In 2008, he and his wife moved back to the Taunton area to be closer to family. Mr. St. Yves was involved in many youth sports organizations over the years and played a key role in helping the Taunton Western Little League and the Taunton Youth Soccer League develop their youth sports complexes. He was also a member of the Taunton, MA and Riviera Beach, Florida Rotary Clubs for more than forty years. He was also a private pilot and flight instructor, owning a Cessna airplane that he was proud of. Survivors are three sons; David St. Yves of East Taunton, Robert St. Yves and his wife Phylis of Jay, New York, and Steven St. Yves of Roanoke, Virginia, as well as eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Paul St. Yves, and siblings Raymond St. Yves, Edmund St. Yves, Rene St. Yves, and Jeannine Gagnon. A Celebration of life will be announced once restrictions are lifted. All arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, Taunton.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 14, 2020