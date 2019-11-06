|
|
Alfred R. (Fred) Boutin, age 80, of Lakeville and Taunton, entered his eternal rest on Monday, November 4, 4019, at the VA Boston Healthcare in Brockton, after a courageous two year battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Alfred Boutin and Myrtle (Boutin) Pratt formerly of Taunton. Born in Taunton on July 20, 1939, Fred graduated from Taunton High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years as a radar and electronic technician. He worked for many years for various computer companies as a repair technician. After his retirement, he restored antique bisque items. Fred was an active member for several years of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, Fairhaven Flotilla and the Fairhaven Sailing Club. He was an avid reader and spent many hours in local libraries. Fred was a member of the Lakeville Historical Society and enjoyed the monthly meetings and programs until his health declined. He was a gentle soul with a great sense of humor and will be missed by his life partner, Anne Higgins of Lakeville; his daughter Amiee Amaral & her husband Joe and grandson Alex all of Acushnet; his sister Margaret Pratt of Falmouth; extended family of niece, nephew, cousins and many friends. Fred was predeceased by his sister, Leah Barbara Dondero formerly of Dighton. Family and friends are welcome to the visiting hours at the Ashley Funeral Home, 35 Oak Street, Middleborough, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 4:00-7:00 PM. All are welcome to the funeral service at the Ashley Funeral Home, Middleborough, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at the Veterans Cemetery at Thompson Hill Cemetery, Rhode Island Road, Route 79, Lakeville. Contributions in Fred's memory may be made to the Lakeville Historical Society. For online condolences and directions, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolette funeralhome.com Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508 947-3600
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019