Alice A. Hinton, age 93, passed away after a long illness on Friday November 1,2019 at Aurora Senior Living Center ln Derry NH. Alice was the loving wife of the late Robert Hinton. She was born in Taunton on February 15,1926 to the late Joseph and Mary Almeida. In addition to her late husband, she was predeceased by her son Robert W. Hinton and two Brothers: John and Joseph Almeida. Alice leaves behind her daughter in-law: Karen of Peabody; Her Two Sons: Brian Hinton and his wife Linda of, Bedford NH; and Richard Hinton and his wife Joan, of Taunton. She was the Cherished grandmother of Robert, Jonathan, Matthew, Amy and Emily. She also leaves several great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Alice was employed for many years at the former Reed and Barton then as a switchboard operator at Taunton High School. She was well known as an Elks wife and she enjoyed golfing and traveling with her husband. In her last days Alice was especially known for regaling the Aurora staff with anecdotes from her childhood and high school days. She will be fondly remembered by those of us who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay St., Taunton on Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 from 9:00 AM ~ 10:30 AM immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Anthonys Church, 126 School St., Taunton, MA 02780. Interment will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.r-mfh.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019