Alice DeSa of Taunton peacefully passed away at home on April 30, 2020. Born in New Bedford; she was the daughter of the late Francisca and Antonio Mello. She was the beloved wife of the late John DeSa and loving mother of the late William DeSa. Survivors include her devoted daughter, Donna Crandall and her husband Gary of Raynham; two grandsons, William DeSa, Jr. and his wife Tanya and Ryan Crandall and his wife Jessica; five great grand- children, daughter-in-law Lee DeSa, niece the late Virginia Mckenna who she spent many happy times with, very special friend Laurie Fortin and dear friends Rosie Stewart and Janelle Reeves. Alice was predeceased by her sister, Margaret Long and her brothers James and John Mello. Alice was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Taunton State Hospital for 30 years, retiring in 1981. Alices greatest source of pride and joy was her family. Her happiest years were traveling with them. Alice was a sports fan and never missed watching the Red Sox and the N.E. Patriots. She was an avid book reader and was known to sometimes read a book a day. She was an amazing woman that lived a full life and remained sharp as a tack into her 102nd year. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. Services, along with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Taunton were private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Alices memory can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 To send her family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 15, 2020