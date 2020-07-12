Alice E. (Ridley) Waterman, 98, of Rehoboth passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Hope Hospice & Palliative Care Center in Providence. She was the beloved wife of the late Frederick B. Waterman, and a long time resident of Rehoboth. Born in Taunton; Alice was the daughter of the late Police Chief Lewis F. and Ruth (Leonard) Ridley. Mrs. Waterman attended Taunton Public Schools. Alice volunteered for twenty-five years for Meals on Wheels, and was an active member for the Rehoboth Council on Aging. She enjoyed volunteering with the senior citizens and socializing with friends at the COA.. Mrs. Waterman was a member of the Rehoboth Congregational Church. Alice loved to do jigsaw puzzles, knit, crochet, and color in adult coloring books. She was a dedicated Patriots fan. Alice leaves behind her daughters; Joan Brennan and her husband Kevin of Rehoboth, Alice Hause and her husband Charles of Minneola, Florida, Marilyn Moskos and her husband George of Taunton, and Carolyn Waterman of Punta Gorda, Florida, six grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by her son Steven Waterman, and her siblings; Kenneth, Earl, Myron, Rolan, and Leonard Ridley, Marion Smith, Bertha Stafford, and Charlotte Roux. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 10am-11am in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Burial will follow in the Rehoboth Village Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Facial Coverings and Social Distancing are required inside the funeral home and at the cemetery at all times.



