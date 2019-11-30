|
In Taunton, November 26, 2019 Alice M. (Ricci) Dooley wife of the late Andrew Dooley died at Morton Hospital at the age of 92. Born in Taunton, Alice was the daughter of the late Primo G. and Michalina (Zablocka) Ricci. Alice was a graduate of Taunton High School and Bridgewater State College where she received her masters degree. She taught school in Taunton for thirty two years beginning at the Fuller & Leonard Schools as a second grade teacher and finishing as a reading specialist at various Taunton schools. Alice was a member of the Sons of Italy, Friends of the Library and a life member of the Old Colony Historical Society. She was the mother of William R. White and his wife Lynn of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Thomas Michael White of Chatham and the late Deborah Charbonneau. Her step children Joseph Dooley, Thomas Dooley and Kathleen Lynch. Grandmother of three grandchildren, three great grandchildren, nine step grandchildren and six great step grandchildren. A cousin Patricia Lofstrom of Somerset and Aunt of several niece and nephews. Services and a graveside service will be held privately at the request of Alice. In lieu of flowers donations in Alices memory may be made to a charity of ones choice. Arrangements under the direction of the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com to sign the online guestbook, obituaries and directions.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019