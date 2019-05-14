Alice M. (Correia) Neto, age 94 of Raynham, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Neto was the beloved wife of Arthur Neto who passed away in 2016. Alice was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late August and Sylvana (Cunha) Correia. Before retiring, Mrs. Neto was employed as a seamstress with the Taunton Dress Company. She enjoyed cross stitching, braiding rugs, gardening, and in earlier years spending time at the cottage in South Dennis. Most of all Alice was a loving and caring person who was devoted to her family. Alice is survived by her daughters, Diane Carnes and her husband Joseph of East Taunton, Linda Upson and her late husband Marcel Joseph of St. Augustine, FL. She was also the grandmother of Michele Handley, Jenna Aylward and her husband Peter and David Handley and his wife Stacy, great- grandmother of Gianna and Alahna Handley, and sister of the late August Correia, Mary Santos, Elvira Brochu and the late Dolores Jordan Mrs. Neto's funeral with visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 8:30am followed by a funeral service beginning at 9:30 am in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (at Saint Marys Square), Taunton. Interment follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts made to a in Mrs. Netos memory , would be deeply appreciated. For online expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle visit; www.silvafuneralhome.com. Published in Taunton Gazette on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary