|
|
Alice (Dutra) Ramalho, 100 years old, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at Longmeadow Home in Taunton. Alice was born in Taunton at her familys home on Pratt Street. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Tony Ramalho for over 64 years. Alice was the daughter of the late John and Clara (Silveira) Dutra. She was the last surviving child of 10, two of which died in infancy. She was sister to Mary, Annie, Rose, Emma, John, Madeline and Irene. She lived in Taunton until retirement age when she and her husband Tony purchased their dream home in Tamarac, FL. They returned each summer to Alices child hood home in the Weir to stay with their daughter Janis. Following her husbands death in 2007, she again moved back to the family homestead where she slept in the same bedroom where she was born. Alice attended Walker Elementary and Taunton High School. She was an avid reader, a great cook and baker. She and her husband loved to walk, sometimes up to 4 miles a day. They were ballroom dancers into their 80s attending the community club dances monthly near their Florida Home. Alice loved playing cards especially whist and bowling, being the league captain. When she returned to Taunton, she enjoyed attending Prime Time adult day in Dighton, saying It was like going to school. Alice is survived by her four children; John, Arlene, Janis and Steven. She was the grandmother of Cassandra, David, Brian, Jason, Christopher and the late Johnny, as well as 12 great- grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She loved them all so very much and was proud to call them her family. The Ramalho family would like to give special thanks to all her caregivers who treated her with love and respect. Mrs. Ramalhos funeral will be held privately with the Silva Funeral Home of Taunton. Interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery. Memorial gifts in Alices memory may be made to the Taunton Animal Shelter. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Oct. 30, 2019