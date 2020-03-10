|
Alicia L. (Paulson) OBrien, 68, of Taunton passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Alicia was born in Taunton; she was the daughter of the late Richard and Jean (Hickey) Paulson. Mrs. OBrien was a graduate of Bishop Cassidy High School class of 1969, and went on to earn her bachelors of science degree in elementary education from Bridgewater State University in 1973. Alicia later went on to earn her masters degree in education from Bridgewater State University. Mrs. OBrien worked as a teacher for the Joseph H. Martin Middle School in Taunton until her retirement in 2009. She was a member of the Taunton Teachers Association, the National Educators Association and the Massachusetts Teachers Association. Alicia was a former Brownie troop leader, and was an avid environmental advocate. Later in life, she became spiritual and began practicing Buddhism. Mrs. OBrien always had a book open, enjoyed reading and traveling. Survivors are her husband, and friend Gregory OBrien of Provincetown, a daughter; Erin Foster and her husband Brian of Taunton, a son; Brendan OBrien and his wife Julie of Vero Beach, Florida, five grandchildren; Joshua, Joseph, Thomas, Grace and Emelia, one sister; Ramona Allard and her husband Jim of Somerset, two brothers; Richard Paulson and his wife Margaret of Taunton and Neil Paulson and his wife Lisa of Winthrop, and two sisters-in-law Jane Ledoux and her husband Gil of Florida, and Ann Marie Paulson, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her companion Dennis Gilmartin, and her brother Philip Paulson. Calling Hours for Alicia will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 4-7pm with a service at 6pm in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book or for facility directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial Donations in Alicias memory may be made to at or to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 477, New York, NY 10163-4777
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020