Allan "Mace" F. Macedo, age 64, of Rochester, died peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. Born in Taunton, he was the son of the late Frank & Mildred (Avilla) Macedo. MACE attended Taunton Public Schools and graduated Taunton High School, Class of 1974. He worked in many jobs, most recently at Quebecor World Inc., formerly in Taunton, as a manager in the bindery business. Al enjoyed playing golf, was a Boston Sports Fan, and treasured his time spent with family and friends including the family dog "Lulu." He was especially proud and happy being "Grandpa Al." He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Marjorie Haskins Rezendes of Rochester; also Rebecca & Patrick Kelley, as well as Shelby and Hunter all of Middleborough; his siblings, Scott & Connie Macedo of Florida, Bruce Macedo of Florida, Eric Macedo of Taunton and their families. Due to the current health crisis, Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Allan's memory may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, in support of the Pappas Center for Neuro-Oncology, MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. (On Memo Line please include IN MEMORY OF ALLAN F. MACEDO), www.giving.massgeneral.org/ cancer/donate For online condolences, please visit our website: www.ashleydrolettefuneralhome.com. Ashley Funeral Home Middleborough 508-947-3600
Published in Taunton Gazette on May 15, 2020