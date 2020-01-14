|
Altina Victoria Pacheco (Bulhoes) 96, a Taunton resident since 1970, died at Sarah S. Brayton Nursing Home, in Fall River on Sunday, January 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jose Moniz Pacheco, her husband of nearly sixty years. Born in Sao Braz, St. Michael, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Mariano De Melo Bulhoes and Maria Jose Victoria De Melo. Mrs. Pacheco moved to Brazil in 1952 and later to the U.S. in 1970. A long-time employee of Texas Instruments, Mrs. Pacheco retired in 1986, and was a communicant of Saint Andrew the Apostle Church. Mrs. Pacheco was also a seamstress for many years and enjoyed sewing, gardening, and helping those in need. She leaves two sons, Jose O. Pacheco, of Taunton and Renato D. Pacheco, of Brockton; three daughters, Theresa Chapman, of Seekonk, Deolinda Dos Anjos, of Bristol, RI and Maria Cida Moniz, of Florida; three sisters, Terezinha Araujo, of San Jose, CA, Deolinda Araujo, of Montreal, Canada, Aida Pereira, of San Jose, CA; a brother, Mariano De Melo, of San Jose, California, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Altina was also the mother of the late Luis, Januario and Aurelio Pacheco, and sister of the late Januario, Jose, Braz De Melo, Maria Vitoria Correia and Norbina Pastor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, in Saint Andrew the Apostle Church, Kilmer Avenue, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020