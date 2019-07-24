Alton H. Hunt III, 65, of Taunton passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Saint Lukes Hospital in New Bedford. He was the former husband of Carole (Wilcox) Hunt of Taunton. Alton was born in Taunton and worked as a machinist at his families business H&H Machine in Taunton. Alton was known for his sense of humor and helping other family and friends. Mr. Hunt was a coin and sports memorabilia collector. Alton was also a true New England Sports fan. Survivors besides his former wife are: a daughter: Charlotte M. Hunt of Taunton; two sons: Alton H. Hunt, IV of Taunton and Nick E. Hunt also of Taunton; a grandson: Christopher A. Hunt; a sister: Diane Hunt of Taunton; two brothers: Russel and Jeffrey Hunt both also of Taunton; along with several nieces and nephews. Memorial Visitation for Mr. Hunt will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10am to 12noon in the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave., Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in Mayflower Hill Cemetery Taunton. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or cemetery directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 822-3318. Published in Taunton Gazette on July 24, 2019