Alva R. Bob Cowan, Jr, age 78, of Raynham, formerly of Taunton, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Morton Hospital in Taunton. He was the beloved husband of Ann. M. (Murphy) Cowan, to whom he was wed for thirty- two years. Born in Newport, Rhode Island on April 20, 1940, he was a loving son of the late Alva R. Cowan, Sr. and Margaret A. (Douglas) Cowan Anderson. Bob grew up and was educated in Newport and Maine. He was a graduate of Rogers High School in Newport and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam Era. Mr. Cowan had made his home in Raynham for the past ten years and previously resided in Taunton. Prior to retiring, he had worked as a computer operations supervisor at Personix in Franklin and had formerly been employed at Grossmans, Mutual Data and the Corning Glass Co. A communicant of Saint Anns Church in Raynham, Bob enjoyed reading and had a special interest in the subjects of aviation and computer science. In addition to his wife, he was the brother of Roger Anderson of Portsmouth, RI, Donna Levesque of Middletown, RI and the late Margaret Pierson. Bob had a special place in his heart for his sister-in-law Janet Murphy of East Taunton and his nephew Danny Murphy of Lakeville with whom he loved spending the holidays. He treasured the times spent with his cousin Vera Dyer of Maine and is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. His funeral Mass, to which relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be celebrated on Monday, April 1st at 11:00 at Saint Anns Church in Raynham. Burial will follow at Saint Josephs Cemetery in Taunton. Visiting hours are omitted and those wishing may remember Bob with a donation in his memory made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. To send his family a message of condolence, please visit www.tauntonfuneral.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019