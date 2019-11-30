Taunton Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva Funeral Home Inc
80 Broadway
Taunton, MA 02780
(508) 822-0081
Resources
More Obituaries for Amelia Andrade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amelia Andrade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amelia Andrade Obituary
Amelia Emily Andrade, 52, of Raynham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lifecare Center of Raynham. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Maria Andrade and Gilberto and Mary Correia. She worked at Pride Workshop for several years. Emily enjoyed playing computer games, assembling puzzles, watching movies and going to the mall. Emily leaves her siblings, Joseph, Herman, Louie, Lenny Andrade and Michael Correia and Laurie DaCamara, Diane Lecesse, and Maria Correia; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Emilys funeral will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 8:15 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva Funeral Home Inc
Download Now