|
|
Amelia Emily Andrade, 52, of Raynham, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Lifecare Center of Raynham. Born in Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Maria Andrade and Gilberto and Mary Correia. She worked at Pride Workshop for several years. Emily enjoyed playing computer games, assembling puzzles, watching movies and going to the mall. Emily leaves her siblings, Joseph, Herman, Louie, Lenny Andrade and Michael Correia and Laurie DaCamara, Diane Lecesse, and Maria Correia; and several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 pm, in the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) Additional parking with handicap access is located on the North side of the funeral home. Emilys funeral will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 8:15 am, from the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton (at Saint Marys Square) followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019