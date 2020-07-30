Ana B. Cabral (Batista) 63, of Taunton, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was a devoted wife of 39 years to Eduardo M. Cabral, and loving mother to Joshua B. Cabral, Amanda B. Cabral and Jacob B. Cabral. Ana was a 1976 graduate of Taunton High School. She was born in Santa Maria, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Eugenia (Loura) Batista. Ana enjoyed reading, baking, listening to music, Portuguese folk dancing, telling stories, laughing, writing, but most of all being a homemaker to her beloved family. She was a selfless person, who always put her family first. Despite her ongoing battle with cancer, and continuous obstacles she always remained positive, and had a smile on her face. She will be deeply missed and remembered for her endless love, kindness, devotion, strength, compassion, words of wisdom and encouragement. Ana is survived by her husband and children, as well as siblings, Joe Baptista, John Batista, Manuel Batista, Louie Batista, Natalia Batista, and Cidalia Cabral; a granddaughter, Olivia Ana Smith; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Antonio Batista. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 9:00 am, in Saint Anthony Church, School Street, Taunton. Relatives and friends are asked to meet directly at church. Visiting hours will be respectfully omitted. Interment will be in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, 141 Washington Street, Taunton, MA 02780 in her memory, would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Taunton. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com
