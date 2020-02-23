|
Ana Cizaltina Monteiro Reis, 86, of Taunton passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Marion Manor Nursing Home. She was the wife of fifty-seven years to the late Manuel Cabral Reis. Ana was born in Santa Maria, Azores; she was the daughter of the late Jose Soares Monteiro and Ana de Lourdes (Borges) Monteiro. Mrs. Reis worked as a machine operator for Texas Instruments in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and mostly recently at the GAP Outlet. She was a communicant of Saint Anthony Church in Taunton. Mrs. Reis enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters, and enjoyed cooking and baking. She was a talented quilter, and enjoyed crocheting. Ana always put others before herself, and was an advocate for those most in need. Survivors are a son; Walter M. Reis of Taunton, two daughters; Ana M. Reis-Mitton and her husband Garry of Berkley, and Gina M. Reis and her husband Emilio Velilla of Arlington, three grandchildren; Alexa Rizzo and her husband Nicholas, Nicole Mitton, and Emma Velilla, one great-granddaughter; Adeline Rizzo, one sister; Maria de Asseno de Melo of East Providence, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters; Maria Mimi Reis, Ilda De Sousa and Lourdes Monteiro. Her Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 9am from the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Ave, Taunton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Saint Anthony Church, 126 School Street, Taunton. Burial to follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery, Taunton. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. To light a memorial candle, sign the guest book, or for facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508-822-3318. Calling Hours will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.
