Ana (Chaves Cabral) Freitas, age 93, of Taunton, MA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Longmeadow Nursing Home on January 21, 2020. Born on March 10, 1926 on Santa Maria Island in the Azores, Ana was the daughter of the late Manuel Pereira and Emilia Chaves Cabral. She immigrated to the United States in 1968 with her family and became an active parishioner of St. Anthony Parish in Taunton. She enjoyed attending and watching daily mass, singing hymns, crocheting, baking biscoitos and cakes, and was quite the prankster. Above all, Ana led a life deeply committed to her Catholic faith and close-knit family. Ana was a loving wife to the late Antonio Bairos Freitas, and a devoted mother to eight children: Maria and her husband Joo Chaves, Maria Ins and her husband Jos Chaves, John Freitas and his wife Cidlia (Moitoso), Antonio Freitas, Luis Freitas and his wife Umberta (Peixoto), and Paul Freitas, all of Taunton, Jos Freitas and his wife Mary Lou (deMello) of East Taunton, and Agostinho Freitas of Deerfield Beach, FL. She was also predeceased by four infant children: Jos, Helena, Antonio, and Ana Paula. She was the beloved grandmother to 17 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 20 great-grandchildren. Ana was the loving sister of the late Maria Chaves, Ins Loura, Conceio Sousa, Adelina Dias, Helena Chaves, Filomena Chaves, Evangelina Chaves, and is survived by many dear nieces and nephews. Ana will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10am in St. Anthony Parish in Taunton. (Relatives and friends may meet directly at the church.) Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held in the Silva Funeral Home 80 Broadway (At St. Marys Square) in Taunton on Friday, January 24 from 3 to 7pm. (Additional parking with handicap access is located on the north side of the funeral home.) In lieu of flowers, Anas family would appreciate gifts made in her name to charitable causes that support children. For expressions of sympathy, to sign an online guestbook, or to light a memorial candle, visit www.silvafuneralhome.com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020