Angelina Ferro Guerreiro, 93, of Taunton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 3, 2020 at Alden Court Nursing Home, in Fairhaven, where she spent the last six years of her life after a stroke in 2014. She was the wife of the late Manuel Jose Guerreiro for 61 years. She leaves her beloved and devoted daughter, Joselina Ferro Guerreiro. Angelinas funeral service and interment in Saint Joseph Cemetery will be privately held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Silva Funeral Home, Taunton. For complete obituary, visit: www.silvafuneralhome.com
Published in Taunton Gazette on Apr. 7, 2020