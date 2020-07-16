Anita Andrade of Taunton, Age 74, passed away in her home on July 14, 2020 while surrounded by her loving family. Anita is survived by her loving companion of 50 years David Rose of Taunton. She was born in Taunton, the daughter of the late Walter & Aurora (Desrosier) Charette. Anita reside in Taunton her entire life. She was a former employee of Johnson & Johnson Company in Raynham. Anita found great joy volunteering at Head Start and working with the children. She enjoyed going to the beach, and was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time on holidays with family and cherished their tome together. Anita leaves her two sons, Scott Rose and his partner Nancy Marotte, Dennis Andrade of Taunton and her late son Alan Moreau and her daughter in law Lisa of Taunton. She also leaves her sister, Linda Rezendes of Taunton and her daughter Michelle and her late nephew Michael Rezendes, and late brother William Charette. Anita leaves her beloved grandchildren, Jeremie Moreau, Renee Lourenco, Kayla Rose, Katie Moreau and Julianna Andrade and her great grandchildren, Amy Stabell and Anthony Trudeau. Funeral from the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home, 70 Washington St., Taunton, MA 02780 on Saturday, July 18th at 9am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Andrew the Apostle Church at 10am. Relatives and friends are also invited to visiting hours on Friday from 5-7pm. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery in Taunton. Visit our website www.okeefewade.com
