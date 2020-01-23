|
Anita S. Tracey, 79, a resident of Raynham for the past 30 years, passed away at home on Monday, January 20, 2020 under the care of her family. She was the wife of Robert P. Tracey for 33 years. Born in Boston, a daughter of the late Irving and Sylvia (Babchyck) Rovner, she was raised in Mattapan and was a graduate of Boston Latin High School. Anita began her working career as a collections representative. Later, she took a position as a sales representative in the water industry. Anita was an avid reader who enjoyed traveling, reading, crosswords and cooking. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her grandchildren whom she adored. In addition to her husband Robert, she is survived by two children, Stuart Smith of Redwood, CA., and Nancy Smith of Amarillo, TX; two step daughters, Jennifer Sewell of Bangor, Maine and Kimberly Tracey-Meacham of Brooklyn, NY.; her siblings, Herb Rovner of Simi Valley, CA., Harvey Rovner of Stoughton and Arlene Altman of Canton; seven grandchildren, Evan Smith and Olivia Smith of CA., Isaac Sewell, Alex Sewell and Oliver Sewell all of Bangor, Maine and Jack Meacham and Nolan Meacham both of Brooklyn, NY.; and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Laurence Rovner. A Celebration of Anitas life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anitas memory may be sent to Signature Healthcare- We Care Hope Fund, Office of Development, 680 Centre Street, Brockton, MA. 02303 or to Old Colony Hospice 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA. 02379. Please mark check in honor of Anita Tracey. For directions or condolences visit www.kanefuneralhome. com.
Published in Taunton Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020