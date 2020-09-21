Ann Frances (McManus) Teixeira died peacefully on Sept. 17, 2020 at Morton Hospital surrounded by her seven children. A native of Taunton, Ann was the daughter of the late Andrew F. McManus and Catherine V. (OConnor) McManus both of Taunton and the sister of the late Maureen (McManus) ODonnell. She was also the loving wife of the late Edmund G. Teixeira. She was the mother of seven children: Michael E. Teixeira and his wife Barbara of Leominster, MA; Nancy T. Scott and her husband Gregory of Hingham, MA; Elizabeth Teixeira Ferraro and her husband Joseph of Reading, MA; John S. Teixeira and his wife Elizabeth of Middletown, DE; David J. Teixeira and his wife Melissa of Taunton, MA; Brian A. Teixeira and his wife Stacy of Arlington, VA; and Kathleen Teixeira and her husband Joseph V. Cupo of Chevy Chase, MD. She is also survived by fifteen grandchildren: Tony Wilson, Darrell Giracca, Heath Giracca, Calvin Teixeira, Maureen Teixeira, Michael Scott, Catherine Scott, Eric Teixeira, Scott Teixeira, Andrew Ferraro, Matthew Ferraro, Jack Teixeira, Erica Teixeira, Julia Teixeira and Maura Cupo. She is also the great-grandmother of Cailine and Camren Teixeira-Porras. She also leaves her beloved exchange student Rui Fernandes. Lastly, she leaves her loyal companion, Findley, her twelve-year-old toy poodle. A lifelong resident of Taunton, Ann was educated at St. Marys in Taunton. After graduating from high school, she entered Emmanuel College and left after her freshman year to marry the love of her life, Edmund and joined him at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. They returned to Taunton to raise their family and when her youngest child entered school, Ann returned to college full time at Bridgewater State College where she earned her B.A. and M.A. in education and reading. She was an educator in the Taunton Public Schools teaching first grade at Bennett School, remedial reading at Taunton High School and ending her career as a second-grade teacher at the Elizabeth Pole Elementary School. Ann was a communicant of St. Andrew the Apostle (formerly St. Pauls Catholic Church) and served as a catechist, lector, eucharistic minister, RCIA volunteer and brought the eucharist to the homebound. She also brought the eucharist to the residents of the Taunton Nursing Home with her friend Jenny Bradshaw for nearly twenty years. Her devotion to her church was recognized when she was awarded the Marian Medal. She shared her love of reading by volunteering her time teaching adults to read at the Taunton Public Library. She volunteered her time to several organizations and causes including Hospice Care of Greater Taunton. Ann was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and shared her love of animals and nature with her family as she owned and nurtured several dogs and cats over her lifetime. She was also a voracious reading and shared her love of books often saying, 'Readers are leaders.' One of her biggest delights was hearing her grandchildren begin to read when they were young. Ann was a wonderful role model and instilled the value of education to her children and grandchildren. She also had a quick wit and those that knew and loved her remember her Irish sense of humor that she also passed along to her family. The Teixeira household was filled with laughter throughout the years. Anns kindness, compassion and devotion will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations maybe made to Compassionate Care Hospice of Taunton 100 Myles Standish Blvd, Taunton, MA, 02780. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Marys Church, 1 Power Street in Norton, MA on Thursday, September 24th at 11 AM. The Mass will be live streamed for those unable to physically attend on the churchs website stmarysnorton.com
or st.marys norton,ma. Arrangements by the OKeefe-Wade Funeral Home in Taunton. Visit our website www. okeefewade.com
to sign the online guestbook, obituaries & directions.